Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Who was behind the sale of one of the biggest banks in Slovakia

The largest law firms were involved in several innovative projects, too.

Danish health care group Falck was selling its business activities in Slovakia last year.Danish health care group Falck was selling its business activities in Slovakia last year. (Source: Falck)

Transaction advisory in mergers and acquisitions dominated the references of the largest law firms in Slovakia in 2019-2020.

Several firms stated advisory services linked to the sale of OTP Banka bank among their references this year. When the bank was put up for sale, the news attracted a number of potential buyers, each of whom needed lawyers to do due diligence (legal and economic background check of the business before it is purchased, ed. note).

M&A: 10 largest law firms

  1. Hamala Kluch Víglaský
  2. AK RELEVANS
  3. Allen & Overy
  4. RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS
  5. AK MCL
  6. TaylorWessing e/n/w/c
  7. HAVEL & PARTNERS
  8. Hillbridges
  9. Kinstellar
  10. SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA

Ranking created based on three factors derived from 2019 data, to which we gave different weights: number of deals from this category with a reward > €20.000 (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practising > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practising < 3 years (4% weight).

This year’s list of top deals includes many other transactions with an immediate impact on consumers because they concern companies whose services are used by thousands of clients every day. Such is the case of the purchase of the opticians’ network Fokus, the entry of the Wolt delivery service on the market, and the departure of the Falck rescue service provider from Slovakia.

A more detailed view

While in the previous four years, only the top ten largest law firms in Slovakia were asked to report their most important deals, this year the list was extended by more law firms. We have thus gained information on more than a hundred transactions in five traditional areas of the work of law firms, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), real estate, banking and finance, labour law, and litigation.

“We announce the largest law firms in each of these areas,” said Ján Pallo, who is responsible for the methodology of the Largest in Law ranking. The ranking of law firms is based on objective and measurable criteria, such as the number of lawyers, revenues, or the number of deals with a reward of over €20,000. The complete rankings can be viewed in the attached charts and tables.

A bank and an insurer

During the last year, speculations would appear repeatedly that OTP Banka was for sale, but such rumours had been present on the financial market for several years before. The Hungarian banking group OTP Bank had been having problems with its Slovak daughter company, regularly injected capital into it, in order to fulfil the ever stricter regulatory criteria.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Nov 2020 at 14:00  | Adam Valček

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Largest law firms in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Petra Vlhová wins another slalom in Levi

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland ended second, and Katharina Liensberger of Austria was third.

Petra Vlhová of Slovakia celebrates after winning the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's slalom race at the Levi ski resort in Finland on November 22.

Director Bebjak: I wonder why a film about the heroism of Wetzler and Vrba has not been made in the West

People have forgotten what Nazism resulted in, says The Report's director Bebjak.

Director Peter Bebjak during the filming of Správa (The Report) film.

Lawyers can help not only people in marginal situations

Pro bono legal aid in 2019-2020 involved human trafficking cases or representing the parents of murdered journalist Ján Kuciak.

Illustrative stock photo

Bumpy, twisted, but always beautiful. A tip for tree-lovers around Bratislava

Pollarding is a win-win solution for willows as well as farmers.

Pollarding was a traditional way of growing willows also in Slovakia.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)