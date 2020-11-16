Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The head and the bottom. Two curious touches helped Slovakia win

The national team made it to the European Championships only the second time in history when they beat Northern Ireland in Belfast on November 12.

Marek Hamšík and Juraj KuckaMarek Hamšík and Juraj Kucka (Source: uefa.com)

The Slovak football team has advanced to the European Championships, postponed until next year due to the pandemic.

Slovaks won in the play-off final in Northern Ireland 2:1 after overtime.

These are seven reasons why Slovaks made it and will play at a major tournament for the third time in history: after the 2010 World Cup and the 2016 European Cup.

Read in this story:

What made the Slovaks exceptional even though they were not deemed too dangerous

Which absurd moments helped the Slovak national team win

Why was Rodák the key player

Why was it not just about Hamšík

How much of the success is due to the adversary

1. Crisis did not break the team

This year, they have not won any of the six matches they played in regular time, yet they still advanced to the European Championship.

The Slovak team is not in its best possible shape and it is also not going through the best of times. Several players who make up the backbone of the team have physically prepared the best.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Nov 2020 at 7:20  | Pavol Spál

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Football

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Earth-friendly approach can bring business success

The EU recovery fund offers big opportunities, the representatives of this sector agree.

Economic growth a pleasant surprise to analysts

The second wave of the pandemic will be less severe on the economy, but will stretch across several quarters.

Dolly Kováčiková paid her dream of freedom with her life

About 50 runners commemorated the 42 people murdered while trying to flee the communist Czechoslovakia on November 17 last year.

The Kováčik family with Dolly, left and Bibiana, in the middle.

Infection rate falls. Cinemas, theatres, churches will open

Health minister and prime minister ascribe the improvement in epidemic developments to the mass testing coupled with measures. As of Monday, the measures will change.

The mobile testing site in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)