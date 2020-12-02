The Supreme Court issues stricter punishment for gunman in the Kuciak murder case

Miroslav Marček was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Miroslav Marček, who confessed to shooting to death investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, as well as entrepreneur Peter Molnár, will spend 25 years in a maximum security prison.

Related article Kočner had no motive. The written Kuciak case verdict is a surprise Read more

This stems from a verdict issued by the Supreme Court on December 2. It in fact dismissed the ruling issued by the Specialised Criminal Court in April 2020, according to which he was supposed to spend only 23 years in prison.

The original punishment was lower due to his confession, cooperation and regretting the murders, the TASR newswire reported.

However, prosecutor Juraj Novocký appealed the verdict, claiming that the conditions for reducing the sentence had not been met.

2. Dec 2020 at 12:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff