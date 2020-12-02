Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The Supreme Court issues stricter punishment for gunman in the Kuciak murder case

Miroslav Marček was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Miroslav MarčekMiroslav Marček (Source: TASR)

Miroslav Marček, who confessed to shooting to death investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, as well as entrepreneur Peter Molnár, will spend 25 years in a maximum security prison.

Related articleKočner had no motive. The written Kuciak case verdict is a surprise Read more 

This stems from a verdict issued by the Supreme Court on December 2. It in fact dismissed the ruling issued by the Specialised Criminal Court in April 2020, according to which he was supposed to spend only 23 years in prison.

The original punishment was lower due to his confession, cooperation and regretting the murders, the TASR newswire reported.

However, prosecutor Juraj Novocký appealed the verdict, claiming that the conditions for reducing the sentence had not been met.

2. Dec 2020 at 12:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Kuciak murder trial

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Another former police president reportedly charged in a corruption case

NAKA charged eight former high-ranking police, SIS and Financial Administration officials.

Milan Lučanský

Haščák of Penta detained and accused

Dozens of police officers raided Digital Park, the headquarters of the financial group.

Jaroslav Haščák

Economy minister Sulík is the most trustworthy politician regarding solutions to the pandemic

More than half of respondents also think that the government underestimated preparation for the second wave.

Richard Sulík introduces his plan.

Car industry needs to jump on the latest trends

Economy minister promises extensive support for hydrogen technologies in Slovakia.

The Hydrogen Technology Research Centre (CVVT) is to be launched at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021 in Košice to do R&D in this field.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)