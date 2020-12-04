Haščák of Penta taken into pre-custody

He faces charges linked to the Gorilla corruption case.

The Specialised Criminal Court took Jaroslav Haščák, a partner of the Penta financial group, into pre-trial custody on the evening of December 4.

Haščák was detained on December 1 and charged with corruption and money laundering linked to the Gorilla corruption case.

Related article Haščák of Penta detained and accused Read more

He allegedly purchased the recording, which was obtained by wiretapping the flat on Vazovova Street in Bratislava in 2005 and 2006, from people of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency. The recording was used to create the Gorilla file that was leaked online in late 2011.

Haščák was meeting in the flat with top state officials, discussing the bribes made between Penta and the state while conducting business, the Sme daily reported.

Haščák has said the Gorilla file is fictional and insists that he was not offering bribes.

Disclaimer: The Penta financial group has a minority share in Petit Press, the publisher of the Sme daily and the co-owner of The Slovak Spectator.

4. Dec 2020 at 21:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff