Another former police chief taken into custody

Milan Lučanský allegedly accepted bribes.

Milan Lučanský quit the post of the Police Corps president in June 2020.Milan Lučanský quit the post of the Police Corps president in June 2020. (Source: SME)

Another former police chief will be prosecuted while in custody.

First, the Specialised Criminal Court took Tibor Gašpar, who was detained during the Očistec (Purgatory) police operation, into pre-trial custody in early November. The decision was then confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Most recently, the Specialised Criminal Court decided on the pre-trial custody of Milan Lučanský and another six people who were arrested during the Judáš (Judas) police operation, on December 6. Authorities worried that they would try to influence witnesses and continue in their criminal activities.

The decision is not valid yet as all defendants appealed the ruling, the Sme daily reported.

Two testimonies

7. Dec 2020 at 11:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

