Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

It'll be a lockdown Christmas in Slovakia

Mitigation rules for Christmas holidays not enough, government's advisors call for a lockdown. State budget, pension changes, judiciary reform, and new GP takes office.

A closed terrace in Bratislava.A closed terrace in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Christmas lockdown one way or another

Slovakia is far from being the only country in Europe that will descend into a hard lockdown at the turn of the years, although the details still remain unknown as of midday on December 14.

Also, unlike in, say, Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed a "heartfelt sorry" over the measures that she explained were inevitable unless hundreds of human lives were to be lost every day, Slovak politicians have rather focused on placing the blame for the unpopular measures that are coming our way.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Dec 2020 at 12:15  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

More than one third of Slovaks believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus

More than 30 percent of people in Slovakia would get vaccinated, surveys suggest.

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan.

Don’t get lost in Bratislava. Some public transport stops change names

Some stops will be named after the original names of their localities.

Names of some public transport stops will change.

2020 has had its positives

We were forced to rethink who essential workers are and more.

Illustrative stock photo

Virtual tour shows more of Bratislava than a classical one

Alternative tour operators respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with creative solutions.

The WWII monument Slavín is one of sites visited during the Bratislava Communism Virtual Tour.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)