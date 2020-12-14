It'll be a lockdown Christmas in Slovakia

Mitigation rules for Christmas holidays not enough, government's advisors call for a lockdown. State budget, pension changes, judiciary reform, and new GP takes office.

Christmas lockdown one way or another

Slovakia is far from being the only country in Europe that will descend into a hard lockdown at the turn of the years, although the details still remain unknown as of midday on December 14.

Also, unlike in, say, Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed a "heartfelt sorry" over the measures that she explained were inevitable unless hundreds of human lives were to be lost every day, Slovak politicians have rather focused on placing the blame for the unpopular measures that are coming our way.

14. Dec 2020 at 12:15 | Michaela Terenzani