Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Coronavirus from the UK may have reached Slovakia by now

Thousands of people travelled from Britain to Slovakia before the ban. Slovak labs have a way to detect the virus.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)

The new, potentially more infections, strain of the coronavirus, which has prompted European countries to impose travel restrictions on arrivals from the UK, may have reached Slovakia by now.

"Given Christmas travel and the timing when the information about the new coronavirus strain appeared, we can suppose it is here now," Tomáš Szemes, head of the genomics and bioinformatics lab in the Scientific Part of the Comenius University, told the Sme daily. He pointed out that doctors have detected a higher rate of infections in Bratislava. Peter Celec from the Molecular Biomedicine Institute of Comenius University medical school agrees with his assessment.

Related articleUPDATED: Flights from the UK to Slovakia halted Read more 

On the other hand, chief epidemiologist Henrieta Hudečková hesitated to state that the new strain has now reached Slovakia.

"I believe the larger outbreaks, like in Trenčín, are more our own issue," she told Sme.

About a thousand people have travelled from the UK to Bratislava Airport over the past two weeks. There are also flights between airports in the UK and the eastern-Slovak towns of Poprad and Košice.

Slovakia halted flights from Britain as of Monday. People also travel between the UK and Slovakia by buses and cars. As of Monday, they are required to go into quarantine after they arrive to Slovakia. Until then, a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours had been required to avoid quarantine.

No proof of the new strain in Slovakia yet

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Dec 2020 at 11:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Kováčik was selling decisions and information, charges say

The former top special prosecutor may have leaked information about police informants to criminals.

Poll: Kollár and Kotleba slightly above the electability threshold (graphs)

Pellegrini’s party would win the election.

Peter Pellegrini of Hlas

News digest: Halted flights from the UK and a new highway

Chief hygienist writes to the people of Slovakia before Christmas. Supermarkets prolong opening hours.

Coalition copes with COVID and crisis

PM calls economy minister an idiot and demands his resignation. He and several ministers test positive one day later. Former economy minister of Pellegrini's cabinet is in hot water.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)