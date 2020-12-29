Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Ex-police chief Lučanský ends up in hospital after suicide attempt

He is facing corruption-related charges.

Milan LučanskýMilan Lučanský (Source: tasr)

Former police chief Milan Lučanský was transported to hospital on December 29 after suicide attempt. He is in unconscious condition, with some media reports suggesting a brain death.

The incident happened despite Lučanský being regularly monitored, said Justice Ministry spokesperson Peter Bubla, as reported by the Sme daily.

More details will be provided on Wednesday.

Detained for corruption suspicions

Lučanský was detained on December 3, within the Operation Judáš (Judas). He has been charged with accepting a bribe. Some of his former colleagues said that he received more than €0.5 million in the years 2018 and 2019.

Two people are testifying against the former police chief. One is Norbert Paksi, former deputy head of the special police tasks department, who was detained in late October together with Special Prosecutor Dušan Kováčik, who has since resigned from the post. He has been charged with various crimes, including establishing and plotting an organised crime group.

Another is businessman František Böhm, who is suspected of having ties to the Takáčovci organised crime group.

Both men are currently in custody.

December incident

Some media suggested that Lučanský attempted suicide also in mid-December. He injured his eye in the Prešov prison and had to undergo surgery.

The Justice Ministry said at the time that he had not tried to commit suicide.

Moreover, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka said earlier on December 29 that Lučanský's injuries had not been caused by another person.

29. Dec 2020 at 19:28

