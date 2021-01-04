Liptov's gold rush: Magurka

Discover the highest located settlement in the Low Tatras.

On August 16, 1896, an American prospector named George Carmack and his Tagish wife Kate Carmack were travelling south of the Klondike River. Following a suggestion from Robert Henderson, a Canadian prospector, they began looking for gold on Bonanza Creek, then called Rabbit Creek, one of the Klondike's tributaries.

And boy did they discover gold, which was present along the river in huge quantities.

By the end of August, all of Bonanza Creek had been claimed by miners from all world.

In Slovakia, gold was already been mined by the Celts.

The first mining towns of central Slovakia were established in the 13th century by the Germans.

Silver was mined in Banská Štiavnica, the "Silver town".

Gold, in golden Kremnica. And in golden Magurka.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/0IwayY1Fn1I

The Golden Trail of Magurka

Magurka was established in the early 13th century. It quickly became apparent to residence that they had settled atop big deposits of gold, silver, and antimony. The gold mining tradition dates back to approximately 1250. The 19th century was a blooming period, the village boasted 800 inhabitants, and produced 25 kg of pure gold and silver per year, and 3000 to 4000 m³ of antimony. In 1923, the mining was stopped. And there were only 20 houses and 75 inhabitants by 1928.

Today Magurka is the highest located settlement in the Low Tatras at the height of 1,047 m. Its famous mining history is represented by the white miner´s church with a huge wooden noise maker which was used to call miners to work and to announce the end of the shifts. And by the mine car parked in front of the Magurka chalet, as well as tiny wooden mine houses with a unique style.

In front of the charming Magurka chalet with the history dating back 1938, starts the Golden Trail of Magurka. Here you can experience the real gold rush of the Liptov region!

The yellow and blue marked hiking path is 8.4 km long, has 11 educational desks about the famous mining history, and was opened in October 2020. It leads through a cosy mixed forest, without phone signal. Several switchbacks bring you to former mining shafts. The biggest, Kilián, was 3 km long, Russeger 1,600 m, and, Ritterstein 1,400 m.

Then it continues up through the Latiborská hoľa saddle to the ridge of the Low Tatras. Here the steep ascent is rewarded by the unbelievably gorgeous views of the Western Tatras, Chočské vrchy mountains, and majestic High Tatras. You will hike back thought the Zámocká hola saddle to Magurka with its picturesque houses and former hunting chalets, because these forests were always full of game.

A hidden magixc

In Antiquity, only senators were allowed to wear gold rings.

Druids wore a gold hook as a symbol of their authority.

In India it is believed, that gold is sperm of God Agni, God of fire, wealth, and creative energy, and is a life essence.

According to Greek mythology, the first gold ring was created by Zeus, and should have been worn by the titan Prometheus, God of fire.

Because gold is not from Earth, but from space, from the stars.

And there is always something magical hidden in the glorious wildness of Slovakia, like gold unmined.

VaGa Agency is an incoming company concentrating on active, adventure, cycling and sport tours and camps in Slovakia, in the unique, authentic and safe country, far away from mass tourism; offer undiscovered and amazing places, tailored-made solutions and very professional individual guiding. For more information please visit: vaga.agency and www.vaga-camp.com.

4. Jan 2021 at 11:55 | Gabriela Psotková, Valéria Polovková