Curfew will be prolonged. Negative test result will be required for work or trips to nature (FAQ)

Here are some of the answers to questions about the ongoing mass testing.

Slovakia is undergoing another round of mass antigen testing. Unlike last autumn, it will be stretched over nine days, so people will not be required to wait in long queues in front of the testing sites.

A negative test result will be required after January 27 from people travelling to work or planning a trip to nature. At the same time, the cabinet prolonged the curfew until February 7.

The Slovak Spectator put together the answers to some questions that may arise in connection with the new rules.

Q: When will the mass testing take place?

A: The mass testing takes place from Monday, January 18 until Tuesday, January 26. Another round will take place only in 37 districts with a higher share of positive tests (the cities of Bratislava and Košice will be considered one district for this purpose), which will be specified after the first round is over.

Q: Where can I get tested?

A: You can get tested at mobile testing sites opened across the country. Many require people to book the test in advance; you can find the form here. Both rapid and PCR tests will be accepted, so one can also get tested at sites providing PCR tests (but these are paid).

Some employers will test people on a voluntary basis. The Finance Ministry is expected to allocate money for the firms that will take part, and they will also receive the antigen tests from the state.

Q: Who has to get tested?

A: Everybody aged 15-65 years.

Q: Who will need negative test results?

A: The cabinet prolonged the curfew (applied between 5:00 and 1:00 the next day) until February 7. Starting on January 27, people travelling to and from work, if home office is not an option, and those who want to go out into nature must have a negative test result.

Between February 3 and 7, the negative test result will be required only from those who attend the second round of the testing.

Tests carried out abroad will be accepted, too.

The test will also be required from people travelling abroad.

If the schools open during this term, parents accompanying their children will need a negative test result, too.

Q: What are the exceptions?

A: A negative test result will not be required if you are:

going to the closest grocery store, chemist, pharmacy, or pet store;

going to the doctor or medical facility;

going to get tested;

going to a funeral, wedding ceremony, christening;

taking care of a relative;

walking pets within 1,000 metres from your home and taking care of animals.

The negative test result will not be required from people who have a confirmation that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months or people who received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine more than 14 days ago.

Q: What will happen after the curfew is over?

A: The cabinet expects that it can fully launch its COVID automat alert system, adopted last December. Districts will follow the rules and restrictions based on the zone they are currently in.

18. Jan 2021 at 11:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff