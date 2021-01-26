Worse-off districts in Slovakia should undergo another round of testing

It is necessary to carry a negative COVID-19 test result from January 27 to at least February 2.

From January 27, it will be necessary to carry confirmation of a negative PCR or rapid test result when going to work, to the post office, or to an e-shop counter.

Tuesday, January 26, is the last day of the nationwide testing, which is called screening by the government. The mass testing initiative began on January 18.

It is necessary to carry a negative result at least until February 2. A text message or e-mail confirmation from a mobile sampling point should also be accepted.

A person with a negative test result may go to the post office, an e-shop counter, a laundromat, a shoe repair shop and a mobile phone repair shop. A negative test result is also necessary when going to work or into nature (an exception applies to children younger than 15 and pensioners older than 65).

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days do not have to get the test; however, they should have confirmation that they were diagnosed between November 2 and January 17.

Another round of testing

From February 3, Slovakia will be divided into two halves. In regions where the epidemiological situation is worse, another round of testing will take place. The ministry should announce which regions will have to test again on January 29.

In worse-off regions, people should be tested in four days, as they should have a new test result from February 3 to go out into nature, to work or to the post office.

In better regions, people will not need a certificate after February 3. However, those who travel to a “worse” district for work, for example, will need to present a negative test result.

Where do I need to have proof of a negative test result from January 27? workplace, job interview, conclusion of a work contract

post office, bank, insurance company

bike service shop, telecommunication technology points, car service

issue point of e-shop

state body for an operation that cannot be done distantly

outings in nature, including individual sport within district of residence (exception for people younger than 15 and older than 65, people in wheelchairs and people with a mental disorder or an injury that prevents them from undergoing the test)

travelling abroad and back

journey to school (applies for years fifth to ninth of primary school, secondary schools if open). Adults taking a child to kindergarten or school must have a negative test result

approved mass gatherings Source: Health Ministry

Which places do not require a negative test result from January 27: shopping for necessary goods in the closest shop (groceries, medicine, food for animals, drugstore)

doctor and pharmacy

testing for COVID-19

funeral, wedding (only the ceremony) and christening

providing care for a close, dependant person

staying outside with a child up to 3 within 1 kilometre from home

taking a dog or a cat outside within 1 kilometre from home

vet

journey of a child to a parent or other person who is legally entitled

journey to a nursing home

staying outside for people older than 65 years and disabled people using a wheelchair within 1 kilometre from home

court hearing

police hearing Source: Health Ministry

26. Jan 2021 at 11:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff