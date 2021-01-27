Stricter curfew rules come into force, police intensify checks

Our paywall policy:
The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.
Following the stricter rules for curfew that came into force on January 27, police have intensified their road checks.
A negative PCR or antigen test result is now required when travelling to work, the bank or out to nature. People do not have to show one when going to essential shops (like groceries, chemists, pharmacies or shops selling fodder for animals).
Where do I need to have proof of a negative test result from January 27?
- workplace, job interview, conclusion of a work contract
- post office, bank, insurance company
- bike service shop, telecommunication technology points, car service
- issue point of online shop
- state body for an operation that cannot be done distantly
- outings in nature, including individual sport within the district of residence (exception for people younger than 15 and older than 65, people in wheelchairs and people with a mental disorder or an injury that prevents them from undergoing the test)
- travelling abroad and back
- journey to school (applies for grades fifth to ninth of primary school, secondary schools if open). Adults taking a child to kindergarten or school must have a negative test result
- approved mass gatherings
Source: Health Ministry
Which places do not require a negative test result from January 27:
- shopping for necessary goods at the closest shop (groceries, medicine, food for animals, drugstore)
- doctor and pharmacy
- testing for COVID-19
- funeral, wedding (only the ceremony) and christening
- providing care for a close, dependent person
- staying outside with a child up to 3 within 1 kilometre from home
- taking a dog or a cat outside within 1 kilometre from home
- vet
- journey of a child to a parent or other person who is legally entitled
- journey to a nursing home
- staying outside for people older than 65 years and disabled people using a wheelchair within 1 kilometre from home
- court hearing
- police hearing
Source: Health Ministry
Read more about coronavirus in Slovakia:
Do I have the new coronavirus? How to proceed if you have a suspicion
I encountered a person who is COVID-19 positive. What do I do next? (FAQ)
When will I get my COVID vaccine? FAQs about vaccination in Slovakia
27. Jan 2021 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff