Companies complain about an absurd fee. They need to add information state also has

Firms have to add their representatives’ birth numbers to business register. They can be fined if they fail to do it.

The entry of new data is required via Slovensko.sk. (Source: SME)

Most of some 300,000 companies currently active in Slovakia have to add birth numbers of all partners and members of the statutory bodies to the business register.

The new duty, as well as any change they would like to make in their listing, has a charge of €33. If they fail to do so by September 2022, they will face fine of €3,310.

The fact is that the state already has this information, the Denník N daily reported.

The new duty

All new companies established after October 2020 already have to add the birth number of their partners, authorised representatives, and members of the boards of directors and supervisory boards when registering with the business register.

Foreigners have to state the number of their ID, passport or residence card.

Companies established before October 2020 now have to add this information to the non-public part of the business register, as stems from an amendment to the Commercial Code valid since October 1, 2020.

27. Jan 2021 at 11:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff