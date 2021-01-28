Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia has new defence strategy after 16 years

The coronavirus pandemic shows our vulnerability, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok noted.

Ivan KorčokIvan Korčok (Source: TASR)

Slovakia's defence strategy will change after 16 years. The new document was approved by the parliament on January 27.

The main aim of the country's defence policy is to keep its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders, the new strategy reads. Slovakia also considers NATO collective defence to be the most effective method of defence.

Out of 120 MPs present, 108 supported the document, while 11 were against and one abstained.

Hybrid wars and cyber attacks

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Jan 2021 at 11:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Johnson Controls has announced mass layoffs.

Not just labour costs. What is behind mass layoffs in business service centres

Labour market watchers say the shared services sector in Slovakia is able to absorb ousted employees.

18 h
Illustrative stock photo

Some slots for vaccination remain empty, hospitals unable to fill them

It is possible to register as a stand-in, but every vaccination centre sets its own rules.

24 h

News digest: Foreigners’ Police departments remain closed

Slovenia has ordered PCR tests developed by Slovak scientists. Holocaust survivors received the coronavirus vaccine jab.

18 h

Slovakia has more and more vaccines available. State lacks courage

Slovakia is taking a cautious approach to make sure it will be able to deliver second doses when needed.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)