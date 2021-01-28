Slovakia has new defence strategy after 16 years

The coronavirus pandemic shows our vulnerability, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok noted.

Slovakia's defence strategy will change after 16 years. The new document was approved by the parliament on January 27.

The main aim of the country's defence policy is to keep its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders, the new strategy reads. Slovakia also considers NATO collective defence to be the most effective method of defence.

Out of 120 MPs present, 108 supported the document, while 11 were against and one abstained.

Hybrid wars and cyber attacks

28. Jan 2021 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff