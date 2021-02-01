Gone with the wind: Malacky and Korlátko

Discover the amazing Záhorie region.

The great Passat wind is blowing above the Canary Islands again. It fills the sails and lifts the kites, it dresses windsurfers and kitesurfers in wetsuits.

In the Alps, ski tourers strap their skis on when the Alpine föhn blows, and it accompanies them on their snowy journeys.

The winter monsoon brings snow and joy to free riders on the Japanese Island of Hokkaido.

And the hot Mediterranean Sirocco wind leaves Saharan sand on windows and doors.

And what about the wind in Slovakia?

Where can you find wind, pine forests and sand dunes here?

video //www.youtube.com/embed/A7EoqU1WdUU

Amazing Záhorie region

Where is this amazing region, which is, thanks to favourable location and good weather conditions, one of the oldest occupied in Slovakia?

And where can you find rounded hills, long winding roads, paradise for runners, cyclists, hikers, mushroom-pickers, and bikers?

Only a short distance from Bratislava. Its name?

Záhorie.

Or Processus transmontanus as the Roman name for the territory situated behind the Small Carpathians, "behind the mountains".

And its centre is Malacky, a town spread in the southern part of the Záhorská nížina lowland, between the Morava river and the Small Carpathians.

Admire the Small Carpathians

The town, which protected the important Via Magna trade road, was mentioned in as early as 1206. Its manor house first built in a Renaissance style, later redone as Classicistic, is surrounded by a huge English park with non-native trees.

Here the noble Pálffy family lived for 300 years. They also built a monastery, a church with a chapel where you can admire the Scala Sancta. A set of 28 white marble steps, originally leading up to the praetorium of Pontius Pilate in Jerusalem on which Jesus Christ stepped on his way to trial during his Passion. The Stairs reputedly were brought to Rome by Saint Helena in the 4th century. The steps may only be climbed on one's knees.

And a short while from Malacky is Korlátko castle.

A Gothic castle, the only one in Slovakia that you reach by descent, was built in the 13th century to protect the Bohemian trade road. 10 minutes walk through the meadow and forest will lead you to the castle ruins. The melancholic atmosphere of the rounded tower, bones of the palace and bastion will steal your heart. You will let this atmosphere to guide you among the walls, listen to the stories about two angry brothers and thievish knights, until you reach the platform on the top.

There you will admire views of the Small Carpathians and 4 windmills of the only wind park in Slovakia.

The castle ruins are sometimes depressive, especially in winter. Their fame while gone, is documented with the strong walls, overgrown with flowers, slowly breaking them down. And with wind, blowing inside, and taking small parts of history to new unknown places.

The wind of change

The wind.

A phenomenon connected with change, distance, freedom, and easiness.

It makes space for words and thoughts, possibilities, imaginations, and connections.

With a good wind we can be carried on a magical wave of success. The wind in our hair can ruffle our thoughts.

And while being borne headlong, we discover our power and energy.

VaGa Agency is an incoming company concentrating on active, adventure, cycling and sport tours and camps in Slovakia, in the unique, authentic and safe country, far away from mass tourism; offer undiscovered and amazing places, tailored-made solutions and very professional individual guiding. For more information please visit: Vaga.agency and www.vaga-camp.com.

1. Feb 2021 at 12:00 | Gabriela Psotková, Valéria Polovková