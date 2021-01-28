Seniors may now apply for vaccinations but many dates are booked out

Especially in western Slovakia it would be hard to find vacant date.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí announced on January 26 that the reservation system for vaccinations is now open for people aged 75 and older.

People interested in getting a vaccination must fill in the registration form online and book a specific date at a specific vaccination centre. The reservation system can be accessed here.

However, it appears most seniors in western Slovakia will have a hard time finding a free date. Most are already booked for the last week in January and the first weeks of February and the registration system does not yet extend to the weeks beyond that. The areas where appointments are scarce include Bratislava, Trnava, Nitra and Piešťany. Seniors in other parts of Slovakia may be luckier when searching for empty days for vaccination. There are still hundreds of appointments available in Košice, Michalovce, Rožňava, Stará Ľubovňa and Svidník.

The ministry has also established a telephone line for those people who do not have, or cannot use the internet and want to make an appointment. People can call on 0800 174 174 (or +421 270 074 174 from abroad) but the ministry is reporting that the line is also overloaded.

Ministry asks for patience

The ministry said that it is delighted by the interest in the vaccination and are sorry if people are having problems finding a free appointment. They ask for patience.

“Hospitals are gradually adding new dates but overall capacities are linked to the pace of the delivery of the vaccines,” said Zuzana Eliášová, spokesperson for the ministry. “The ministry recommends that people wait. We will inform the public of any changes and of the opening of new vaccination centres.”

Eliášová also warned that some vaccination centres will be closed from February. “The reason for a closed centre may rest on the availability of vaccine and staff or because they are being used to dispense the second dose of vaccine to those already vaccinated,” she said.

28. Jan 2021 at 18:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff