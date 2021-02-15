Items in shopping cart: View
An important witness in several cases committed suicide

František Böhm was involved in corruption cases involving former top police officials.

One of the key witnesses in several corruption cases involving former high-ranked police officers, František Böhm, committed suicide.

The incident took place in the late-night hours of February 12 in Plavecký Štvrtok (Bratislava Region). Private broadcaster TV JOJ was the first to break the news.

Related articleInvestigation of mafia in the police resulted in detention of a million in cash Read more 

Before he shot himself in the head, Böhm shot his wife, who reportedly tried to prevent him from committing suicide. She was transported to the hospital, TV JOJ reported. This information was later confirmed by the police.

Bribes to the police

Böhm was a former employee of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency and used to be in the fuel business. He started cooperating with the police and testified about corruption among high-ranking police officials.

15. Feb 2021 at 11:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

