Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Poprad airport wants to join Tatras with Prague but also the Benelux countries

The pandemic reduced traffic through the airport last year.

The Poprad-Tatry aiport is a gate to the High as well as the Low Tatra mountains.The Poprad-Tatry aiport is a gate to the High as well as the Low Tatra mountains. (Source: TASR)

Poprad–Tatry airport, one of the smallest international airports in Slovakia, has ambitions to connect the gate to the High Tatra mountains with the world. It is not only negotiating the resumption of routes halted by the Covid-19 pandemic but also some new ones. It would like to see airplanes flying from the city of Poprad to Bratislava, Prague, Germany, Greece and Croatia.

“We are not only interested in charter flights, but also in flights throughout the season,” Peter Dujava, director of the airport told the SITA newswire.

The airport has already signed a contract for flights to Prague, but the operation of the route will depend on how things develop.

The airport is also in negotiation with a Russian carrier over a Poprad-Bratislava route.

“There should be one flight to Bratislava and one back each day,” said Dujava.

Interesting options for holidaymakers as well as business travellers could be routes to Berlin and Antwerp.

“As for charter flights, Turkish Antalya should be functional; we have about 13 flights per summer,” said Dujava. “We negotiate them with travel agencies. The question is how the pandemic will develop.”

Another possible air connection concerns three Croatian cities, although Dujava did not want to comment on them yet. In this case, it should be a regular flight that would work from May to October.

The airport would also like to launch flights to the Benelux countries.

Last year, Poprad–Tatry airport registered a 74 percent drop in the number of passengers, down to 24,000 due to the pandemic and anti-pandemic measures compared with 2019.

Covid-19 has either completely halted or partially interrupted air connections between the Tatras and London, Riga, Kiev and Tel Aviv. In the summer there were no flights to Turkish Antalya, Bulgarian Burgas or Podgorica in Montenegro.

The Poprad-Tatry airport is located 718 metres above sea level and is one of the highest airports for transport aircraft in Central Europe. It is located about 200 metres from the highway junction connecting the city of Poprad with the High and Low Tatras.

19. Feb 2021 at 17:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

