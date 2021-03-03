PM Matovič’s statements reportedly caused a diplomatic scandal in Ukraine

Politicians and media were allegedly outraged by an inappropriate joke.

The statements of PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) about the Sputnik V vaccine have caused a diplomatic scandal in Ukraine, according to the Denník N daily.

Both local media and politicians were outraged by an inappropriate joke he made during his interview with private broadcaster Radio Expres. When asked what he promised to Russia in exchange for Sputnik V, he said the Zakarpatska Oblast, an administrative province in south-western Ukraine.

Russia annexed the former Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014, which has resulted in an ongoing war in the eastern regions of Ukraine that has claimed thousands of lives.

Although he later explained it was a joke and he did not promise anything to Russia in return, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba already responded by writing on Twitter that statements like these damage friendly relationships between the countries.

Several Ukrainian media have also reported on the statement, calling it a failed joke.

3. Mar 2021 at 18:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff