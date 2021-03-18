Binge drinking is the worst, yet typical of Slovaks

Slovak alcohol drinkers must yet learn cultivated drinking, a medical examiner says.

Ľubomír Straka (second from right) and his fellow medical examiners from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Medical Expertise at the Jessenius Faculty of Medicine at Comenius University and University Hospital in Martin study human remains. (Source: Courtesy of Ľ. S. )

Many times, the lives of pub goers are exposed to danger on the way home from the bar. People will not quit drinking, claims Ľubomír Straka who heads the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Medical Expertise at the Jessenius Faculty of Medicine at Comenius University and University Hospital in Martin, but Slovaks need to end their binge drinking ‘culture’.

As a medical examiner, you have been working on unusual research on the effects of alcohol on mortality for 20 years. What have you learnt?

Forensic medicine, in addition to assessing violence against living persons, both perpetrators or victims, also examines signs of violence against dead human bodies and we therefore perform autopsies.

