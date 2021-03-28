Finance Minister Heger proposed as the new prime minister

Matovič said his demands from last week are forgotten.

PM Igor Matovič proposed to swap posts with Finance Minister Eduard Heger (both OĽaNO). Heger has been the most frequently mentioned possible replacement for Matovič in the prime-ministerial post.

Matovič also said the conditions he gave his coalition partners are forgotten.

"We will not insist on any of these conditions," PM Igor Matovič said one week after he laid out his demands as conditions for his own resignation.

Matovič delivered the news together with Sme Rodina leader Boris Kollár, Za Ľudí leader Veronika Remišová, and Heger.

Boris Kollár, chair of Sme Rodina, said that Heger has the support of his caucus. Heger noted that he is going to meet with the caucus of Za Ľudí and SaS and ask them for support. If he receives support from coalition partners, he will request a meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová on March 29.

The stance of SaS is unclear at the moment. They have previously said they were not ready to stay in a government with Matovič as a cabinet member.

Remišová said earlier on Sunday that she was going to resign on Monday if there is no solution to the coalition crisis by then. Coalition party Za Ľudí has given Matovič until Monday, March 29 to resolve the coalition crisis; otherwise, it will quit the coalition, it said.

The crisis has lasted practically all of March.

On Friday, the TA3 news channel published a letter by an anonymous OĽaNO MP stating that if Matovič quits as prime minister, some OĽaNO MPs may quit its caucus.

Matovič’s cabinet has lost six members so far. Economy minister Richard Sulík (SaS) and justice minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) resigned in order to meet Matovič’s demands. Both of them expressed their hopes that their decision would help preserve a coalition of four.

On Saturday, Matovič floated the possibility of a coalition without SaS. Remišová of Za Ľudí, however, said that her coalition was insisting on a coalition of four parties and a new cabinet with another prime minister.

28. Mar 2021 at 18:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff