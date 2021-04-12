Schools will open for more pupils on April 19

At the same time, the schools will follow the regional alert system from April 26.

The reopening of schools in Slovakia continues.

This Monday, April 12, kindergartens and grades one through four of primary schools as well as special schools, secondary health schools, the final years of secondary schools and other school facilities, including those for children with limited access to remote education, were reopened for all children. Eighth-graders and ninth-graders of primary schools not in black tier districts will return to school next Monday, April 19.

At the same time, the entire education sector will switch to the regional Covid automat warning system on April 26. This means that in the districts with the best epidemiological situation, children of all grades will return to both primary and secondary schools.

“I’m glad that everybody agreed the schools and their reopening are among priorities,” said Education Minister Branislav Gröhling, referring to the talks between the representatives of his ministry with epidemiologists, experts, the prime minister and the Health Ministry.

How the reopening process will look

Starting on April 19, all pupils in the eighth and ninth grades of primary schools, apart from those situated in the black tier districts, will be able to return to schools if their parents or legal representatives have a negative test result. The same applies to pupils.

From April 26, the sector following the regional Covid automat:

black tier districts: only kindergartens, grades one-four of primary schools, and secondary health schools will be open, while it will be possible to organise in-person education in small groups of five pupils and one teacher if there are problems with distance learning;

only kindergartens, grades one-four of primary schools, and secondary health schools will be open, while it will be possible to organise in-person education in small groups of five pupils and one teacher if there are problems with distance learning; dark red tier districts: kindergartens, grades one-four of primary schools, secondary health schools, plus grades eight and nine of primary schools, counselling centres, free time centres and language schools for individual education will be open;

kindergartens, grades one-four of primary schools, secondary health schools, plus grades eight and nine of primary schools, counselling centres, free time centres and language schools for individual education will be open; red tier districts: kindergartens, grades one-nine of primary schools, secondary health schools, first four grades of eight-year grammar schools, plus all the other facilities in the previous tier will be open;

kindergartens, grades one-nine of primary schools, secondary health schools, first four grades of eight-year grammar schools, plus all the other facilities in the previous tier will be open; light red tier districts: kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools, language schools, free time centres and art schools for group learning will be open.

The Education Ministry will announce the updated map on Tuesdays and publish it on Wednesdays, with changes coming into force the following week so that the schools have time to prepare.

The Education Ministry will also open summer schools this summer so that pupils can catch up with the schoolwork.

12. Apr 2021 at 12:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff