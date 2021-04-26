Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Archeologists find graves from the Great Moravian era

This is the only discovery of its kind in Trnava Region.

The discovery in Slovenská Nová Ves.The discovery in Slovenská Nová Ves. (Source: Róbert Ölvecky)

Archaeologists have found the remains of a burial ground from the Great Moravian era in Slovenská Nová Ves, near Trnava, where developers plan on building new apartment buildings.

This is the only discovery of its kind in Trnava Region; an unknown burial ground from the times of Great Moravia is a finding that comes around only once every few years, Matúš Sládok of the Trnava Regional Monument Board told the TASR newswire.

The burial ground dates back to approximately the 9th century.

Five graves uncovered

The graves from the Great Moravian era The graves from the Great Moravian era (Source: Róbert Ölvecky)

The archaeologists unearthed five graves.

"The graves were set apart at regular distances and oriented in a west to east direction, with the head buried on the west side," Róbert Ölvecky, head of the expedition, told TASR. "The bodies were laying down in a straightened position on their backs."

Several items made of ceramics and iron were found near the bodies, including a bronze earring. Archaeologists also discovered four ovens with many ceramic items from the middle ages.

After a further analysis is done, archaeologists will be able to accurately determine the age of the objects, Ölvecky added.

This is a regionally recognised discovery that will enrich the local history and the map of the region, according to Sládok.

"It will also allow for further studying and analysis of the age, social structure and health status of the population living in Great Moravia," said Sládok, as quoted by TASR.

26. Apr 2021 at 11:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM Heger, Defence Minister Naď and Foreign Minister Korčok (left to right) arrive to the press conference.

Heger cabinet rediscovers government’s lost compass, expels three Russian diplomats

OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič had cast doubt on Slovakia’s loyalty to its allies, but the Heger cabinet uses an opportunity to do the right thing.

2 h
The Heger cabinet

People are sceptical about how long the Heger cabinet will last

Most respondents in a recent Focus poll opine the government will last only a few months.

5 h
A shopping centre in Bratislava.

Slovakia is gradually opening up. What measures are in place after April 26?

Find out which rules apply when crossing borders, wearing masks and respirators, and going to schools.

3 h
The right educational choice for your child can make all the difference in her or his successful academic career.

Blog: Tips for choosing the best school for your child

Once the information is gathered and assessed, the bottom line is to choose the school that you and your child feel best about him attending.

40m
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)