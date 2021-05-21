Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The Dutch design that brought commercial and residential living with a view of the Danube

River Park stands over the Danube and offers luxurious apartments and office spaces.

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

On the banks of the Danube between what was formerly the Park of Culture and Leisure and the SNP Bridge, River Park is now principally a residential, commercial and hotel complex comprising flats with a river view and offices peering over the busy street.

Part of it also houses the five-star Grand Hotel River Park, with 231 rooms, including the presidential apartment, which opened in 2010. The original architect was Erick van Egeraat, from the Netherlands, whose plans followed the demands of the city to harmonise the shape of the complex with the silhouette of Bratislava behind it.

Egeraat designed his structures to avoid conflict with the height of the buildings, even if the finished product may have strayed from the original plans. The construction drew some critical responses from civil activists, who protested against the loss of urban greenery.

Before it became a multifunctional complex, the site was part of the promenade along the Danube River with a stone balustrade.

Restaurants, bars, shops and other services in the complex are generally open Mondays through Sundays.
For more information see the website of River Park.

River Park

Address: Dvořákovo nábrežie, Bratislava; Phone: +421 (0) 914 399 999; Website: www.riverpark.sk

21. May 2021 at 9:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

