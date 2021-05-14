Items in shopping cart: View
UPDATE: MAY 14, 2021, 16:23

Heger: Lifting the national emergency is a victory for all

While national emergency ends, the emergency situation declared last March is still in place for now.

PM Eduard Heger announces the end of national emergency.PM Eduard Heger announces the end of national emergency. (Source: TASR)

The national emergency is ending in Slovakia as of Saturday, May 15, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) announced at a press conference after the cabinet session on Friday, May 14.

“We promised that the national emergency would not last a minute longer than necessary and we have kept that promise,” said Heger, as cited by the TASR newswire, calling on people to remain responsible and comply with anti-pandemic regulations and get vaccinated. “Vaccination is the most useful weapon in the pandemic.”

Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), deputy prime minister and Investment Minister, reminded that the lifting of the national emergency also means the end of the ban on assembly and curfew.

Anna Zemanová, MP for SaS, reminded that the pandemic is not over yet, but it is no longer necessary to restrict human rights.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽANO nominee) highlighted the work of health professionals. He said that thanks to them, the government was able to lift the national emergency on Friday.

“I believe that the talk about the mass departure of medical workers will not be confirmed,” he said. “Let us hold out until the pandemic subsides and I will do everything I can to improve the working conditions of medical workers, their status and salary evaluation.”

The cabinet declared the national emergency on September 30, 2020, and kept prolonging it after that date. The emergency situation declared last March is still in place.

14. May 2021 at 15:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

