Summer season at Bratislava airport brings more regular flights

Seaside destinations create a big part of the offer.

The Bratislava airport has launched its summer season.

Dozens of regular and charter flights will be on offer from June, not only to holiday destinations.

There will be altogether 28 regular flights from June, with most of them (15) operated by Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair.

Irish airline restores flights

While in May, Ryanair operated regular flights only to Kyiv Boryspil, the carrier will restore the flights to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, London-Stansted, Leeds-Bradford, Dublin and Milan.

Regarding holiday destinations, the Irish carrier will dispatch planes to Corfu (Greece), Mallorca and Malaga (Spain), Paphos (Cyprus), Alghero (Sardinia), Burgas (Bulgaria) and others.

Starting in July, planes will be dispatched to Brussels-Charleroi and from October to Paris-Beauvais.

Egypt or Croatia

Flights to Hurghada in Egypt operated by Air Cairo will be launched on June 8, with planes dispatched twice a week. Another airline, AirExplore, will dispatch planes to Stockholm twice a month.

Low-cost carrier WizzAir that operates flights from Bratislava to Kyiv-Zhuliany will launch flights to London-Luton. Moreover, it plans to offer flights to Odessa and Lviv (Ukraine), Sofia (Bulgaria) and Skopje (North Macedonia) from July.

Based on an order from travel agencies Smartwings will offer regular flights to Crete, Corfu, Rhodos, Zakynthos, Larnaca, Antalya, Burgas, Catania and Mallorca from the second half of June.

Among the brand new connections offered by the travel agencies are direct flights to the Canary Islands, expected to launch on June 26 and dispatched once a week, and flights to Brač in Croatia from the second half of June.

There are plans for dispatching charter flights to summer resorts in Greece, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates or Cape Verde.

1. Jun 2021 at 17:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff