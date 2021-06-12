Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Every Irish village has a Gaelic football team. So does Bratislava

Many people have never heard of the sport, but three months later, they’re playing in the European Gaelic Football championships.

The Slovak ShamrocksThe Slovak Shamrocks (Source: Courtesy of the Slovak Shamrocks)

While the hockey-crazed nation of Slovakia rallied behind its national team in the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship, another sports team recently returned to the pitch after being sidelined by the pandemic for eight months.

Established by a group of Irishmen, the Slovak Shamrocks GAA, Bratislava’s premier Gaelic football team, will celebrate its tenth anniversary this year. Since their inception, the men’s and women's teams have actively promoted the quintessentially Irish sport of Gaelic football in Slovakia, continuing in their mission despite grappling with Covid-19 restrictions for close to a year.

Related article:Slovakia’s Gaelic Football team offers a family away from home Read more 

“In Ireland, nearly every village has a Gaelic football team. It’s the heart of the community; that’s what we try to be here in Bratislava,” remarked long-time member Ciarán Halley, who also acts as the team’s public relations officer.

There are over 2,200 Gaelic football clubs established under the Gaelic Athletic Association in Ireland, but the sport is not well-known outside of its country of origin. Nevertheless, the Slovak Shamrocks are an undeniable force among the community of foreigners in Bratislava. Even those with little to no understanding of the game, a hodgepodge of volleyball, basketball, football and handball, among other sports, are likely familiar with the famously inclusive team.

“If we had a mission statement, it would probably be ‘we’re open to everyone’,” said Halley.

Isolation highlighted importance of club

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Jun 2021 at 9:00  | Anna Fay

Top stories

News digest: Another Covid strain detected in Slovakia

People who have received the first vaccine dose and more than 21 days have passed will have milder conditions when crossing the border from a green-tier country. No Covid death recorded today for the first time in several months. Slovaks will play their first match at the Euro 2020 on Monday. Learn more in today's digest.


19 h
Marián Hlavačka

Bratislava’s growth cannot be stopped, but it can be regulated

Sustainable construction means different things to different cities.


11. jún
Alena Zsuzsová.

With new evidence on the table, Kuciak murder trial may see a turnaround

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal on June 15.


10. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)