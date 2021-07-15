Listening to music in an upside down pyramid

The Slovak Radio building includes an excellent concert hall, with one of the biggest organs in Slovakia and a recording studio.

Font size: A - | A +

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

It is impossible to miss the distinctive upside-down pyramid-shaped building opposite the offices of the National Bank of Slovakia. This was the headquarters of Slovakia’s public-service radio, designed by the Slovak architect Štefan Svetko (and others) and built between 1963-85.



Ironically, Svetko was not invited to the official opening of his building due to his critical opinions of the communist regime.



The structure is one of the first steel buildings in Slovakia, reaching 61 metres into the Bratislava sky, with an antenna adding a further 19 metres.



It contains generous inner spaces, including an excellent concert hall, with one of the biggest organs in Slovakia, and recording studios. Six radio stations still broadcast from the tower and public concerts are held.

Opening hours:

The radio is open for performances.

Ticket prices:

Admission begins at €5.

For more information on pricing visit the official website of the radio.

Slovak Radio (Slovenský rozhlas) Address: Mýtna 1, Bratislava; Phone: +421 (0)2 5727-3624; Website: www.rtvs.sk

Related article

Related article Bratislava travel guide: Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Read more

15. Jul 2021 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff