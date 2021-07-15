Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

Listening to music in an upside down pyramid

The Slovak Radio building includes an excellent concert hall, with one of the biggest organs in Slovakia and a recording studio.

Slovak Radio in BratislavaSlovak Radio in Bratislava (Source: TSS Archive)

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

It is impossible to miss the distinctive upside-down pyramid-shaped building opposite the offices of the National Bank of Slovakia. This was the headquarters of Slovakia’s public-service radio, designed by the Slovak architect Štefan Svetko (and others) and built between 1963-85.

Ironically, Svetko was not invited to the official opening of his building due to his critical opinions of the communist regime.

The structure is one of the first steel buildings in Slovakia, reaching 61 metres into the Bratislava sky, with an antenna adding a further 19 metres.

It contains generous inner spaces, including an excellent concert hall, with one of the biggest organs in Slovakia, and recording studios. Six radio stations still broadcast from the tower and public concerts are held.

Opening hours:

The radio is open for performances.

Ticket prices:

Admission begins at €5.
For more information on pricing visit the official website of the radio.

Slovak Radio (Slovenský rozhlas)

Address: Mýtna 1, Bratislava; Phone: +421 (0)2 5727-3624; Website: www.rtvs.sk

Related articleBratislava travel guide: Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Read more 

15. Jul 2021 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

One of ways law offices help is support to various non-governmental organisations, for example Doctors without Borders (in the picture).

How the largest law firms cultivate some areas of law

Participation in legislative activities dominates socially beneficial activities of the largest law firms in Slovakia.


5 h

News digest: Constitutional court suspends new border rules

The Constitutional Court will decide whether rules for crossing borders are in compliance with Constitution. All Slovak districts will follow the same measures from next week, as Slovakia turns to the best epidemic phase since winter.


19 h
Illustrative stock photo

The Constitutional Court suspended new border rules

Until the Constitutional Court’s decision is published in the Collection of Laws, the ordinance that divides people into vaccinated and unvaccinated is still valid.


19 h
Ekoiuventa (Mičurin), the only summer swimming pool in Bratislava's Old Town.

Bratislava offers plenty of places to swim and cool down in

People can opt for official bathing venues as well as natural lakes. They can even bathe in the Danube.


14. júl
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)