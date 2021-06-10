Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The average Slovak drank seven cups of fairtrade coffee last year

Fairtrade products are on the rise in Slovakia. Cocoa was the most popular among them.

The sale of ethically-produced goods in Slovakia is on the rise.

Goods with an ethical fairtrade certificate, or goods that the producers are paid a fair price for and that are produced without child labour or harm to the environment, were picked up from the shelves of Slovak supermarkets more often than in previous years. Fairtrade cocoa was the most popular of these products, sales increasing by a third since 2019. The sales of fairtrade coffee slightly increased, too.

The fairtrade surcharge for goods sold in Slovakia, i.e. the extra money that growers receive under this scheme to develop communities and improve the efficiency of growing their products, increased by 52 percent to €492,990.

Growing sales mean more support for growers of these goods in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which have been affected by the pandemic and the associated disruption of international trade.

10. Jun 2021 at 12:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

