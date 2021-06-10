News digest: EU sues Slovakia over cancelled package holidays

New expert opinion in Kuciak murder case provided as the trial is approaching. Interior Ministry inspectorate secured files on some open cases. Solar eclipse was visible also from Slovakia.

Good evening. The Thursday, June 10 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes. We wish you a pleasant read.

Trial in Kuciak case approaching, new expert opinion presented

Alena Zsuzsová (Source: TASR)

The Supreme Court will convene in the murder case of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová on June 15. A new expert opinion is to convince the court that the Threema text messages were really full of hidden meanings.

In 67 pages, the opinion analyses the Threema messages between Kočner and Zsuzsová, which the twosome exchanged between September 2017 and late June 2018.

“We came to the conclusion that these people, through the alternative use of expressions, sought to generate their ambiguity, obscure the meaning of their communication and deliberately encrypt it so that it remained misunderstood by a third party in the first place,” writes a group of experts from Comenius University in Bratislava.

Interior Ministry inspectorate investigates policemen

Illustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

An inspectorate of the Interior Ministry intervened on June 10 at the premises of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA).

According to the information of the Denník N daily, they seized files concerning the currently investigated cases within the Očistec (Purgatory) operation. This is related to the alleged influence of the investigation and the manipulation of the statements.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec has repeatedly declared that all information he receives as a recipient by law is forwarded to the relevant departments of the Police Corps. Mikulec believes that today's act of the Inspection Service at NAKA was in full compliance with the law and based on the decision of the prosecutor.

Coronavirus and vaccination news

571 people above the age of 60 are interested in vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine , the Health Ministry reported. A total of 3,626 people are waiting for this vaccine, as of Thursday.

, the Health Ministry reported. A total of 3,626 people are waiting for this vaccine, as of Thursday. Altogether 1,852,580 people have received their first Covid vaccine shot, and 1,046,405 have been vaccinated with the second shot as of June 9.

Travelling news

As of today, Netherlands has included Slovakia in its list of safe countries . Thus, negative test results are not required when entering the country, and the obligation of isolation does not apply. The same applies when transiting from Slovakia through the Netherlands or via air transport from other countries to the Netherlands. Safe countries also include the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria and Poland.

. Thus, negative test results are not required when entering the country, and the obligation of isolation does not apply. The same applies when transiting from Slovakia through the Netherlands or via air transport from other countries to the Netherlands. Safe countries also include the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria and Poland. Cyprus reclassified Slovakia as an orange ( safe) country as well. Passengers from orange countries, with the exception of the fully vaccinated, must undergo a PCR test, which must not be older than 72 hours, and complete a Cyprus Flight Pass form before entering, in which they must upload a negative PCR test result.

safe) country as well. Passengers from orange countries, with the exception of the fully vaccinated, must undergo a PCR test, which must not be older than 72 hours, and complete a Cyprus Flight Pass form before entering, in which they must upload a negative PCR test result. The national railway carrier ZSSK is resuming the first pair of InterCity trains from Košice to Vienna and back on June 13. The company will include restaurant carriages in its long-distance trains, ZSSK spokesman Tomáš Kováč said. As of June 18, ZSSK, in cooperation with the Austrian national carrier Osterreichische Bundesbahnen (OBB), will once again provide summer connections from Bratislava directly to Split.

Photo of the day

A solar eclipse was visible from Slovakia, but the lunar disk covered almost ten percent of the Sun, so it was only a partial eclipse. Slovakia will see another partial solar eclipse next year on October 25.

(Source: Tomáš Slovinský (astro-novinky.eu))

Feature story for today

The SNP Museum has recently found itself in the middle of a conflict between its management, national and international historians, and the government, after the Culture Ministry and the Defence Ministry agreed that the museum will effectively be transferred under the control of the latter.

Uprising museum to change hands. Foreign historians join critical voices against the move Read more

In other news

OĽaNO MP Peter Pollák junior wants to open a discussion about the law on the compensation of Roma women who underwent forced sterilization .

about the law on the compensation of Roma women who . The European Commission decided to refer Slovakia to the Court of Justice because its national rules infringe upon EU law when it comes to holiday package rights.

when it comes to holiday package rights. Kia will stop the production of cars for one day on Friday due to the preparation of a line for a new model .

for one day on Friday due to the preparation of a line for a . Lawyer Martin Ribár , who was ordered by the Constitutional Court to be released immediately from custody a few weeks ago, was once again detained by the police . This was confirmed by his legal representative Matej Marhavý, stating that he is not yet aware of the reason behind it.

, who was ordered by the Constitutional Court to be released immediately from custody a few weeks ago, was once again . This was confirmed by his legal representative Matej Marhavý, stating that he is not yet aware of the reason behind it. At the Globsec Bratislava Forum security conference, which takes place on June 15-17, prominent politicians and world diplomacy leaders will take the floor, and even the Pope will join remotely. In addition to the presidents of Slovakia, Croatia and Poland, ten foreign ministers and several defense ministers are expected to appear in Bratislava. Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan will make a remote appearance. Apart from Eduard Heger,premiers Sebastian Kurz and Andrej Babiš will also attend.

10. Jun 2021 at 17:53 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová