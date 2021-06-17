Slovak lawmakers to the EP: Sexual and reproductive health is our affair

The parliament passed a resolution that slams an EP report on sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU.

Font size: A - | A +

The Slovak parliament insists sexual and reproductive health should be a matter for the nation-states to deal with as they see fit.

The parliament passed the resolution on June 17, 2021, that effectively rejects the report of Croatian MEP Predrag Matic on sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU.

Related article Slovak MPs object to EP report on sexual health Read more

Altogether 74 MPs voted in favour of the resolution in which they remind the European Parliament and the parliaments of all member states that "issues concerning health policies and education are in the competence of nation-states — members of the EU. They insist that the Matic report violates the subsidiarity rule and oversteps the powers of the European Parliament.

MPs promise to address at-risk groups

The report on sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU was passed by the EP Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality on May 11.

Shortly after that, a group of the ruling OĽaNO MPs led by Anna Záborská, herself a former MEP, proposed the resolution to dismiss the report, which is still awaiting the European Parliament's vote.

17. Jun 2021 at 14:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff