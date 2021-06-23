Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Cabinet apologised for the police raid in Roma settlement in 2013

The cabinet considers the apology a humanitarian gesture towards the victims and a commitment to avoid similar failures in the future.

Roman Mikulec and Mária Kolíková presented the proposed document at the governmental session.Roman Mikulec and Mária Kolíková presented the proposed document at the governmental session. (Source: TASR)

The Slovak cabinet has apologised for the 2013 police raid in Moldava nad Bodvou (Košice Region) and the events that eventually led to the prosecution of the actual victims.

How beaten Roma became suspected criminals Read more 

The document, approved on June 23, was submitted by Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO).

The cabinet considers the apology not only a humanitarian gesture towards the victims but also a commitment of the state to avoid similar failures in the future and a signal that law enforcement bodies have an honest interest to win back the trust of people.

Limited opportunities for defending rights

It is unacceptable for the state to criminalise the victims and treat them as perpetrators for years instead of self-reflecting, the document reads.

"This way, the state has demonstrated its strength on a vulnerable and marginalised group of people who have limited opportunities to defend themselves and their rights, so they often have to rely on civil society mechanisms," according to the document.

She cannot read, she does not understand. Last victim of police raid still faces prosecution Read more 

European court decided

Back in September 2020, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the police treated two members of the Roma community in Moldava nad Bodvou inhumanely in June 2013, which left more than 30 people injured.

Subsequently, six Roma from the settlement faced prosecution for perjury.

In May 2021, the judges acquitted the first two defendants, and three more were acquitted at the beginning of June.

One defendant is awaiting the final verdict in this case.

23. Jun 2021 at 15:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Roma community

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

First Delta variant confirmed in Slovakia

The labs confirmed the strain in a positive sample from a person who returned from Russia.


5 h
Trnava

Several antigen testing sites will close in the summer. But tests will still be needed

The testing sites might be kept in hospitals, policlinics and similar medical facilities.


5 h
Items offered within the City Bazaar held last October.

Bratislavans can bring still usable items they no longer need to the City Bazaar

Bratislava and municipal waste collection company organising a collection to help households get rid of unused items and simultaneously raise money for a reuse centre.


23 h

News digest: Central bank calling vaccination pace more important than that of GDP growth

Police announced strict border checks for tomorrow. Ministry analysts revised their GDP growth prognosis. Employees of U.S. Steel in Košice threaten a strike.


22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)