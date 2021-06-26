Summer train will again take tourists from the capital to Záhorie region

The train starts at the Bratislava Main Station and the final destination is Plavecké Podhradie.

The Záhoráčik tourist train will start to transfer tourists from July in the Bratislava Region.

“The Záhoráčik summer train is starting its season on July 3. It will run every weekend three times a day,” Bratislava Region announced on its website.

The train starts at the Bratislava Main Station and the final destination is Plavecké Podhradie. The train will be equipped with a carriage for bikes.

“The tourist cyclo-train is a perfect example of how to launch tourism in the region,” said Juraj Droba, chair of the Bratislava Region, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “The journey is very pleasant, you will enjoy the panoramas of Záhorie and there are plenty possibilities for trips. If you reach Plavecké Podhradie, it is possible to visit a castle or well-known lookout tower in Vápenná.”

Besides Plavecké Podhradie, it is possible to take a trip on the Plavecký Kras (Karst) Educational Path. Vysoká Peak is also popular, reachable from the village of Kuchyňa. Kuchyňa is also a perfect point for cycling trips to Zochova Chalet or the Veľká Homoľa lookout tower.

26. Jun 2021 at 10:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff