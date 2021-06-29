Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

To all the Slovak boys I've loved before

A new memoir recounts an American teenager’s year of romance and heartbreak in Slovakia during the country’s fledgling independence.

Sarah Hinlicky Wilson and her friend Peter picking cherries in Svätý Jur. Sarah Hinlicky Wilson and her friend Peter picking cherries in Svätý Jur. (Source: Courtesy of S. Hinlicky Wilson)

When American Sarah Hinlicky Wilson and her family moved in 1993 from upstate New York to Svätý Jur, a small town near Bratislava, she quickly learned that the boys in her new neighbourhood were more than a little curious about the ‘Američanka’ next door.

Related article:In a year of grim tidings, Slovak migrant turns to the magic of childhood fairy tales Read more 

Seventeen at the time, Hinlicky Wilson was just finding her place in the world, much like the newly independent nation of Slovakia that had emerged following the split of Czechoslovakia just six days before she arrived.

Surrounded by Slovak boys, Hinlicky Wilson’s time in Slovakia was characterised by a “baker’s dozen” of admirers, chief among them a young man named Mišo, who “beamed between his dimples”. But her most persistent suitor, detailed in her recently-published memoir “I am a Brave Bridge: An American Girl’s Hilarious and Heartbreaking Year in the Fledgling Republic of Slovakia”, was the country itself.

“Slovakia, my first love, is my true love,” she told The Slovak Spectator. “I have lived elsewhere since, but no place has captivated me or moved me the way that Slovakia does.”

Sarka and the village

Pod’ von, pod’ von, Sarka!

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

29. Jun 2021 at 14:30  | Anna Fay

More of topic: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: GPs will start vaccinating soon, but not everyone will receive a jab

Belgian police officer punished for death of Slovak. Cabinet disagrees with attempt to oust Matovič.


2 h

Belgian police officer punished for death of Slovak

André Desenfants received a disciplinary punishment.


9 h
AirCar piloted by Štefan Klein landing in Bratislava.

Slovak flying car shows off its abilities in air and on land

AirCar developed by visionary designer Štefan Klein flew from Nitra to Bratislava.


28. jún
Lucia Šicková of Pixel Federation

HR leader of a game developer: How education can become a passion

Lucia Šicková from the Pixel Federation helps young talents grow and seek greater career opportunities.


13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)