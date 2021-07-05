A new acquisition of a development site

Modesta Real Estate successfully assists Garbe Industrial Real Estate in the purchase of a new development site for logistics.

Garbe Industrial Real Estate is a family-owned company which has specialized in the development, acquisition, leasing and the administration of logistics and commercial real estate for more than 30 years. Currently, Garbe has 13 company locations in Europe.

The Garbe Green Park Piešťany, planned for 2022, will be developed on a site of approximately 70,000 sqm and will offer a total of 26,000 sqm of state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics space, divided into two halls. The park is being developed according to the highest European sustainability standards. Through photovoltaic technology as well as the use of its own water source, CO2 emissions can be reduced to a minimum. Thanks to the direct connection to the D1 motorway (Piešťany exit), the park is in a strategically ideal location for logistics activities.

"The Park is being built at a highly central and efficient logistics location. Within a very short time, important markets in Central and Eastern Europe can be served via the directly connected motorway network. High construction standards and low energy consumption further enhance the park's value,” says Sebastian Scheufele, SIOR (Managing Partner, Modesta Real Estate) about the transaction he accompanied.

“Garbe Green Park Piestany should set a new sustainability benchmark to us as well as to the market. We want to differentiate and find customers who will support us in our efforts to go beyond usual standards and who want to be our number one priority.” Martin Stratov, Head of Development Czech Republic & Slovakia.

Here you can find a detailed presentation with all important details about the park:

http://images.modesta.at/files/Presentation_GarbeGreenParkPiestany.pdf

About Modesta Real Estate MG Real Estate GmbH was founded in Vienna in 2002. In addition to the Headquarters in Vienna, a subsidiary company was launched in Bratislava in 2005. Since its foundation year, Modesta Real Estate can look back at a successful company history. A significant share of this success is due to prestigious clients such as AMISOLA, BECHTLE, BFI, BOSCH, HONEYWELL, LOUIS VUITTON, MONDI AG, MOUNTPARK, PHILIPS, PROLOGIS, SIEMENS, SIGNA, USAA and WOLSELEY. In recent years, millions of sqm of office, industrial and logistics space as well as development sites have successfully been completed. Beside the domestic markets in Austria and Slovakia, Modesta Real Estate also assists in numerous transactions in the CEE markets and supports its international partners with corporate real estate advice. You will find further information at: www.modesta.at.

CONTACT:

Sebastian Scheufele, SIOR

Managing Partner

Investment, Industrial & Logistics CEE

E-Mail: scheufele@modesta.at

Tel: +43/ 1/ 513 29 39 22

Website: www.modesta.at

Bianca Isak, B.A.

Marketing

Assistent Industrial & Logistics

E-Mail: isak@modesta.at

Tel: +43/ 1/ 513 29 39 12

Website: www.modesta.at

5. Jul 2021 at 0:10