Slovaks develop an analyser to detect Covid based on breath

Analyser developed by the Masatech company in cooperation with two universities.

Experts from Slovakia developed a spectrometer, which will detect Covid-19 on a person’s breath in less than a minute.

Named FastBreathSpec, the breath analyser was developed by the Bratislava-based Masatech company in cooperation with the Faculty of Mathematics, Physics and Informatics of Comenius University in Bratislava, and the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technology of the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava, the TASR newswire reported.

“The device is based on ionic movement spectrometry,” said Silvia Takáčová of Masatech, as quoted by TASR. “It’s able to analyse one's breath in less than 60 seconds. The samples are then classified with the help of machine-learning algorithms.”

The project was co-funded by the Government’s Office.

1. Jul 2021 at 11:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff