Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Today we would call her an activist. Alice Masaryková, daughter of the first Czechoslovak president

She carried out her work with her entire soul, historian opined.

Alice MasarykováAlice Masaryková (Source: Dagmar Hájková (SNM seminar))

“She was a very practical person who needed to have a person nearby whom she could help. She put herself into her work with her whole soul. She was very authentic; she believed in what she was doing.”

These are the words of Dagmar Hájková, historian of the Masaryk Institute and Archives of the Czech Academy of Sciences when speaking about the life and work of Alice Masaryková at a recent seminar dedicated to her.

The seminar took place on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the death of the oldest daughter of the first Czechoslovak President, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, in the Slovak National Museum in Martin. The seminar was held in cooperation with the Masaryk Institute and Archives of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Historic Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, and the Embassy of the Czech Republic to Slovakia.

Alice Masaryková is mainly seen as the daughter who took the position of First Lady instead of her mother Charlotta. Yet Alice made significant steps in the field of social and health care and was one of the founding members of the Czechoslovak Red Cross.

She was born on May 3, 1879, in Vienna, where she spent her early childhood. In 1882, she and her parents moved to Prague.

At the seminar, Dagmar Hájková explained that Alice grew up in an intellectual family, in a cultivated world, where the emphasis was placed on individuality and a healthy lifestyle, responsibility and helping those who needed it.

Alice tried to follow in the steps of her father, a university professor. As the only one of her siblings, she had a university education and so at the beginning of the 20th century she belonged among erudite and educated women who travelled a lot, Hájková noted, adding that she spoke German, Russian, French, English and a bit of Italian.

“But she did not live in an intellectual enclave,” Hájková explained. Alice spent parts of her childhood living in Slovakia. From 1888, the Masaryk family kept returning to the house in Bystrička, today a borough of Martin, a town in northern Slovakia. She kept returning there as an adult.

The only woman among medical students

Alice became acquainted with work in the homestead and social problems. This only confirmed her social feelings and she focused on the health, social and charity field of work.

She started to study medicine, but she quit without obtaining a degree. The reasons were being in an environment full of men who looked at her scornfully, as well as her short-sightedness and the lack of the spiritual dimension to her education. She studied sociology, history and philosophy instead.

The real turning point was her study work with migrants in Chicago between the years 1904 and 1906, where she became familiar with the work of American social workers, Hájková explained.

“When she returned to Prague before the war, she chose the career of social worker, intellectual and today, we would say, an activist,” said Hájková.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Jul 2021 at 9:39  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

More of topic: Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: New border rules lead tourists to rethink holiday plans

Activists protest against planned LNG terminal, legendary train Slovenská Strela marks 85th anniversary and the average price of new residential real estate in Bratislava hits new record.


55m
First Slovak Catholic Unity

Mistaken for Native Americans. How Slovak emigrants used to arrive in the US

Leaving in a folk costume and returning in a suit, with a cigar and dollars in one's pocket must have been an enormous ad for emigration, historian says.


15. júl
Vladimír Lengvarský

New border rules should be effective as of Monday

Changes will apply to people vaccinated with only one dose.


15. júl
Photographer Martin Tiso.

On photography: Unscrupulous politicians fear the camera

Photographer Martin Tiso speaks about his experience with models and politicians.


14. júl
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)