Under this mediaeval Slovak town lies many ancient cellars

Krupina is honeycombed with underground cavities.

Several underground cellars in Krupina are open to visitors from July to October. (Source: Ján Krošlák/TASR)

The second-oldest royal town on the territory of Slovakia, Krupina, may seem like a typical Slovak town at first glance. But its vast system of underground cellars is anything but ordinary.

Used as freezers and bunkers during the war back in the day, some of the centuries-old cellars beneath the surface of the town are now open to the public, the My Zvolen website reported.

The tuff-cut cellar underneath the Andrej Sládkovič Museum is one of the largest underground creations in Krupina and was built eight metres below ground level. The temperature remains steady at about 10 degrees Celsius.

“We can refer to some of the cellars as ice-houses,” historian Miroslav Lukáč of the Andrej Sládkovič Museum said, as quoted by MY Zvolen. “People chopped ice in the winter and stored it in large volumes in the cellars.”

Such an amount had not managed to melt by the time the summer arrived, he noted. But local people did not just use the cellars for food storage. They also needed space for their wine barrels as the Krupina region was surrounded by thousands of hectares of vineyards.

In addition, the town had its own brewery in the past.

Smaller cellars carved into tuff can also be found outside Krupina, in the nearby rural settlements of Červená Hora, Stará Hora and Starý Háj.

2. Aug 2021 at 11:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff