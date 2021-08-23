Green means go: to Stará Ľubovňa Castle

Visit the place where Polish crown jewels were once stored.

Font size: A - | A +

On this day, after a field trip to the Griffith Observatory, the unthinking game of a group of young Americans, and their desire for fame, ended tragically. They became Rebels without a Cause.

A rebel, a rioter, but also an adventurer and conquereur. Count de Beňovský. Diplomat, explorer, writer.

He was uncompromising and very impulsive. And got him imprisoned in Russia, but he escaped and went on to sail the north Pacific as the first European, long before Captain Cook. He was the first Slovak to visit four continents, and in 1776, on the Mahevelou plateau, he was crowned the king of Madagascar.

He spent some time in a castle.

Yet not in its grandiose rooms.

But in its donjons. In its prison.

In Stará Ľubovňa Castle.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/SQxVhybfZc4

A pledge to Polish kings

Stará Ľubovňa Castle, once known as castrum Liblou, castrum de Lyblio, or de Lublow is located on a 711 m high limestone cliff, standing above Stará Ľubovňa in the north-east of the Spiš region. The treasury for the Polish coronation jewels, meeting place of kings.

It was built at the turn of the 14th century, when it became a part of the boundary castles system in the north of the Hungarian Kingdom. Besides the protection of the former Polish-Hungarian border, its task was to secure the important trade route passing along the Poprad river valley to Poland.

In 1412, the historical meeting of the Hungarian king Sigismund of Luxembourg with the Polish king Vladislav II took place in Stará Ľubovňa Castle. The castle was pledged to Polish kings and became the seat of Polish mayors.

Through a reconstruction done after a great fire in 1553, Stará Ľubovňa Castle was given a more modern shape of a Renaissance fortress. After the return of the Spiš towns to the Kingdom of Hungary, the role of the castle diminished and the castle itself fell into decay.

Where the Slovak whiskey is made

And as the stork spread its wings over the open air museum, a set of folk buildings at the foot of the castle hill, you will know, it comes from Hniezdne.

It is a village where whiskey is produced.

Nestville. The first Slovak whiskey.

On the same site where the oldest Slovak distillery was stood.

Owned by a witch

And what does legend say about the castle?

Once a noble man, Ľubovenský with his group stopped here. He was enchanted by this place and decided to construct a castle. But everything they built during the day, disappeared at night. Later they realised this place was owned by a witch. So Ľubovenský decided to ask her for permission to build a castle here, on a place he wanted to leave to his sons.

And what happened? The witch agreed under a condition, he must give her his soul, and he accepted. On the next day the castle appear. But Ľubovenský was very unhappy, so he went to a monastery to confess.

The witch found out about his betrayal and decided to destroy the castle. But as she was drew near to it, the evening bell from the neighbouring monastery began to ring, and she lost her powers forever.

Rebels ignoring the warnings

On September 30, 1955, in California during a wild ride, a six thousand dollar Porsche, smashed headlong into an oncoming white Ford.

James Dean, a rebel without a cause passed away. He was only 24.

On May 23, 1786, in Madagascar a bloody battle raged. A traveller and rebel, Count de Beňovský died, he was only 39.

Rebels frequently ignore life's red traffic lights.

But we can have more greens when we find out where these red lights are. And just change direction.

VaGa Agency is an incoming company concentrating on active, adventure, cycling, and sport tours in Slovakia, in the unique, authentic and safe country, far away from mass tourism; offers undiscovered and amazing places, tailored-made solutions and very professional individual guiding. For more information please visit: vaga.agency and www.vaga-camp.com.

23. Aug 2021 at 12:00 | Gabriela Psotková, Valéria Polovková