Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
INTERVIEW

Ukraine should discard the victim narrative. Its success would be a blow to Russia

Ukraine should be proud that their army could stand up against the Russian Federation. NATO did not help Ukraine as much as it helped Afghanistan, says analyst.

David StulíkDavid Stulík (Source: Archive of David Stulík)

Ukraine should not push the image of a victim on foreign audiences, said DAVID STULÍK, analyst of the Czech think-tank European Values. In an interview with The Slovak Spectator, he describes the much more positive narratives and successes Ukraine can be proud of.

Stulík explains that if Ukraine can become a success story, it will inspire other countries in the region and help battle conspiracy narratives in Slovakia and elsewhere in Central Europe.

The Slovak Spectator spoke to Stulík at the Lviv Media Forum in Ukraine.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): Last week, the Crimea platform inaugural summit took place. What is the role of the platform seven years after the annexation of Crimea?

David Stulík (DS): The event is important because the problem of Crimea is being forgotten. Ukrainian diplomacy, government and Ukraine as a whole now succeeded in returning the issue to the agenda of negotiations at the international level.

All NATO member states participated, 46 delegations, including key countries like the US, Germany, France and the Baltic countries.

Who is David Stulík?

An analyst of the Czech think tank European Values, Stulík has worked for the last 12 years as the Press and Information Officer at the EU Delegation in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Before that, he was shortly employed in the Czech Deputy Prime Minister's Office, where he dealt with preparations for the Czech EU Presidency.

Before joining the public sector, Stulík acted as the Head of Unit for Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova and the coordinator of democracy projects in Eastern Europe in one of the largest Central European NGOs, People in Need.

He also lectured at the Charles University at the Department of Civil Society Sector.

The irritated, nervous, and very critical Russian reactions also indicate that it was a success. If Russia did not care, it would keep silent. Ukrainians took an excellent step in inviting Russia as well. Russia attempted to diminish the importance of the event as much as possible, and organised its own event one week before in Crimea, but it is a diplomatic victory for Ukraine.

Slovakia was represented by PM Eduard Heger, while some other countries had lower-level representations. This has shown how important Ukraine is to Slovakia.

TSS: PM Heger said on this occasion, among other things, that Slovakia will never recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea. How important is Slovakia’s attitude and the attitudes of Central European countries towards Ukraine?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Ukraine

Read more articles by the topic

31. Aug 2021 at 21:49  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Top stories

News digest: Ex-spy boss acquitted of corruption charges, police chief out

Several protests to be held on national holiday. Another proposal restricting abortions comes to parliament. More in today’s digest.


8 h
Vladimír Pčolinský (in the centre) leaves custody.

Former SIS head acquitted of all charges after General Prosecutor's Office intervention

Sme Rodina nominee for the top spy post released from custody after more than five months. Charges dropped in another case against Haščák of Penta as well.


11 h
The pilot project of in-field vaccination of pupils was launched in the village of Kecerovce.

Someone faints, everyone else leaves. Roma are often scared of vaccination

The Covid vaccination uptake in marginalised communities is far below the national average, provoking concerns ahead of Delta wave.


9 h
The basilica minor in Šaštín.

People come here to pray for miracles. Now, Pope Francis will visit

Šaštín is a national pilgrimage site in Slovakia. Francis is not the first pope to visit the site.


30. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)