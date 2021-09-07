Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Some will sleep in a field to get closer to the Pope. Unvaccinated will stay in the back

It is necessary to arrive at mass by eight in the morning at the latest.

(Source: Sme)

Whoever wants to get the best seats for the mass with Pope Francis can arrive in Šastín one day in advance and sleep in the field behind the town with a view of the Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows.

“Believers who are among the first to arrive at the event will get within 80 to 100 metres of the altar,” said Martin Královič, chief of the production.

Organisers have so far managed to install eight metal structures with large screens and a stage, which in recent years have been used by all major Slovak music festivals. The pope will take the stage on Wednesday morning.

The fenced compound will open to the public on September 14 at 22:00. People may bring their sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and chairs, but they should leave their tents at home.

“We cannot really make a festival and camping out of it,” Královič said, who has previously worked on the production of the Pohoda festival and White Night event.

Although the mass starts at ten in the morning on September 15, he says attendees should get there by eight at the latest.

Vaccinated in front, tested in the background

The new pavement is being finished in front of the basilica, a new layer of asphalt is being added to the access road. Several things have to be installed including the sound system and LED screens, which will give people a closer look at the Pope.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Sep 2021 at 11:44  | Daniela Hajčáková

Top stories

News digest: Thousands want to see the pope, though he is too liberal for some

General prosecutor fails to explain his actions to MPs. Some universities to start new year with online education.


2 h
Dobroslav Trnka at court

Former general prosecutor refuses plea bargain on first day of trial

He is the only former general prosecutor that has faced an indictment in Slovak history.


6. sep
Deputy General Prosecutor Jozef Kandera

Prosecutor’s office stopped the prosecution of inspection service and spies

The General Prosecutor’s Office used the special paragraph again.


6. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)