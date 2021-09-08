Slovakia has the most expensive alcohol in the Visegrad region

Prices are 20 percent higher than in Hungary.

Slovakia still has the most expensive liqueur, wine and beer among the four members of the Visegrad Group (V4). This stems from information published by the EU statistics office Eurostat.

Going by its data, Slovakia achieved an alcohol price index level of 95.2, where 100 represents average EU alcohol prices.

In comparison, Czechia enjoys a score of 87.9, Poland 86.5 and Hungary 72.7, which was also the lowest-scoring member of the European Union. Even Germany has cheaper alcohol than Slovakia, with a score of 91.4.

Slovakia had a score of 95.2, making its alcohol the 20th most expensive in the EU. Prices in Slovakia saw a year-on-year increase from 2019 of only 0.1 points on the index.

In comparison, the score rose by 0.7 in Czechia, but in Germany, it dropped by 1.2 points, in Poland to 3.0 points and Hungary by 7.7 points.

For the EU in 2020, alcohol prices in the ‘most expensive member states’ were more than 2.5 times more expensive than in the ‘cheapest member states’.

Alcohol (liqueur, wine and beer) was most expensive in Finland, with a price index of 193, followed by Ireland (181) and Sweden (166). On the opposite end were Hungary, followed by Romania (74) and Bulgaria (81).

