From California to New Zealand to the Himalayas, hand-sewn Poprad shoes are worn around the world

Vladimír Makara decided to preserve the tradition of shoemaking in Poprad. He makes shoes for hikers as well as for climbers.

Vladimír Makara has been producing hand-sewn shoes for tourists, climbers, foresters and hunters since 2004. (Source: Korzár/Veronika Michalčíková)

