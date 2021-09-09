Closed roads and border crossings. Pope Francis' visit will significantly limit transport

The times are only approximate. They may change, police claim.

The Slovak police have warned the public that during Pope Francis' visit to Slovakia, it is necessary to take into consideration limitations at the border crossings, where traffic will be suspended for the necessary amount of time.

On Sunday, September 12, freight transport will be limited from 15:00 and 16:00 at the Jarovce – Kittsee border crossing with Austria and the Čunovo – Rajka border crossing with Hungary in the direction of Slovakia.

Other limitations are expected on Tuesday, September 14 at the same border crossing in the direction of Slovakia between 6:30 and 8:00 and from 19:00 to 20:00.

Limitations will also impact the Brodské – Břeclav border crossing with the Czech Republic in the direction of Slovakia between 17:30 and 19:30.

On Wednesday, September 15, traffic will be limited at the border crossings Jarovce – Kittsee and Čunovo-Rajka between 6:00 and 8:00 and between 12:30 to 13:30. In the case of the Brodské-Břeclav border crossing, traffic will be limited between 11:00 and 13:00.

“The given times are only estimations; they may change operationally according to the programme,” police spokesperson Denisa Bárdyová said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Police called on the public to reconsider travelling during the given times if it is not necessary. They recommend avoiding places with traffic limitations to minimise subsequent delays.

Limitations in the capital

The police stressed that transport will be limited within the capital too. Besides limitations in public transport, safety measures will also impact drivers.

On Sunday, September 12, delays should be expected mainly on the D1 highway bypass and the D2 highway from the border crossing with Austria and Hungary, in the Mlynská Dolina valley and in the Old Town around the Horský Park.

On the morning of Monday, September 13, traffic delays are expected, especially in Old Town and around Horský Park, the wider vicinity of Hodžovo Námestie, and on Staromestská Street. Afternoon delays will likely occur in Petržalka around Panónska Road and Rovniankova Street.

The Slovak Spectator will update the story as soon as travel restrictions for other days are known.

9. Sep 2021 at 17:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff