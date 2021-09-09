Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Symphony of destruction: Art installation plays on sounds of demolished PKO site

Abandoned harpsichord inspires project about fate of historical cultural complex.

The sound installation POSTThe sound installation POST (Source: Courtesy of Šimon Lupták/ooo)
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

Walking into Nová Cvernovka – the former chemical industry school complex turned Bratislava’s new creative and culture hub – today, one of the first things visitors come across is the seemingly bizarre sight of an old armchair in front of a huge harpsichord hanging from a wall.

The lighting in the corner of the entry hall which is home to the instrument, creates the sense of being in a theatre, or of looking at an exhibit – which is exactly what the harpsichord actually is.

But not only is it a visual exhibit, once an hour it also plays sounds, not the Baroque music many people would associate with such an instrument, but instead sounds from where its former home, and the capital’s historically more important cultural landmarks, once stood.

How it started

The harpsichord, part of an art project by local musician František Király, used to be housed at PKO, Park Kultúry a Oddychu (Park of Culture and Relaxation), a site on the Danube embankment for cultural events which was demolished six years ago.

The sale and demolition of PKO was, and continues to be, controversial for many Bratislavans who saw it as an example of cronyism and abuse of power by the then-mayor of the capital.

POST

  • the sound installation can be heard at Nová Cvernovka, Račianska 78 until mid November
  • it is open daily from 9:00 untill 22:00
  • admission is free
  • more info about the project here

The wrecking balls first swung into its walls in April 2009. But following protests from locals, demolition work was halted, at least temporarily.

In November 2011, the Sme daily published a photo report entitled “What the inside of PKO looks like today”, which featured a photo of a large double-manual harpsichord next to a pile of rubbish on the stage in the complex’s main hall.

Király saw the photo and was enraged. He could not believe that such an incredible instrument was being thrown away.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

9. Sep 2021 at 18:39  | Jana Liptáková

Top stories

News digest: Slovak government apologises for anti-Jewish laws adopted eight decades ago

Štefan Hamran appointed to lead Police Corps. Summer brought an abnormally high number of job ads.


58m

How the Code eliminated Jews from public life

Slovakia marks 80 years since adopting the legislation that eliminated Jews from public life.


6 h
Vladimír Makara has been producing hand-sewn shoes for tourists, climbers, foresters and hunters since 2004.

From California to New Zealand to the Himalayas, hand-sewn Poprad shoes are worn around the world

Vladimír Makara decided to preserve the tradition of shoemaking in Poprad. He makes shoes for hikers as well as for climbers.


9 h
The Slovakia's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Drop-shaped hydrogen car to represent Slovakia at the Expo in Dubai

Space rover, flight simulator and two hydrogen vehicles will be the highlights of Slovakia’s pavilion.


8. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad