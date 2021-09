Tens of thousands are attending the mass with Pope Francis.

Tens of thousands of believers expected the arrival of Pope Francis in the field behind the town of Šaštín with a view of the Basilica of Our Lady of Sorrows.

The Pope holds a holy mass with the homily of the Holy Father today, the last day of his visit to Slovakia. September 15 is a national holiday in Slovakia, marking the religious holiday of Our Lady of Sorrows, the patron saint of Slovakia.

15. Sep 2021 at 10:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff