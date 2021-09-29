2021 is set to be a good vintage

Winemakers are also pointing to unsold goods from 2020 and 2021.

2021 vintages are expected to be excellent, one of the best in the past decade.

Vineyard owners expect excellent fruit this year in terms of quality, according to president of the Union of Winemakers and Vineyard Owners, Jaroslava Kaňuchová Pátková.

“We strongly believe that this year might be one of the best of the decade for white wine,” she said as quoted by the SITA newswire. At the same time, winemakers concede that wine prices may go down.

Weather helps

29. Sep 2021 at 11:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff