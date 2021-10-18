Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Trnava football match ends after 15 minutes due to fight between fans

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Police had to intervene during the football match between Slovan Bratislava and Spartak Trnava.Police had to intervene during the football match between Slovan Bratislava and Spartak Trnava. (Source: SITA)

The football match held on Sunday, October 17, between the Trnava and Bratislava football teams, who were fighting for first place in the national league, had to be ended prematurely.

It stopped after 15 minutes, following a fight between the fans of both teams right on the field. The incident is unprecedented in the history of Slovak football, the SITA newswire reported.

The fight was preceded by mutual provocations and firecrackers thrown in the stands of the Trnava-based stadium.

Loading

...

The chief referee, Filip Glova, first interrupted the match and called the players of both Spartak Trnava and Slovan Bratislava to the changing rooms. He went out after about 45 minutes and ended the match definitively, SITA reported.

Police arrived on the scene

Both the police and paramedics were called to the scene as some people were injured.

Eventually, police officers in heavy armour had to intervene against fans both on the field and in the stands.

Further steps will now be taken by the Presidium of the Union of League Clubs (ÚKL). The Trnava-based football club could lose by default since the organisers from Trnava failed to prevent the fans from entering the field, SITA wrote.

The ÚKL condemned the behaviour of fans.

“It should have been the celebration of football and the return of fans after the hard Covid period,” it wrote in a statement, as quoted by SITA. “Unfortunately, now no one will be talking about the performance of football players on the field.”

Football clubs respond

The management of the Slovak Bratislava team defended its fans, claiming the skirmish was started by a group of Trnava fans. They were also critical of the organisers.

The management of Spartak Trnava has condemned the behaviour of its fans and insists on punishing the culprits. They are convinced the fault was in both camps and are ready to cooperate during the investigation. At the same time, they call for a replacement date so that the match can be properly played, the TASR newswire reported.

More of topic: Football

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Športové kluby HC Slovan Bratislava a ŠK Slovan Bratislava

18. Oct 2021 at 11:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Peter Pellegrini and members of his Hlas party.

Ex-PM Pellegrini's party still enjoys lion share of public's vote

Eight parties would make it into parliament, the recent AKO poll suggests.


2 h
Home office has become the new norm overnight.

More employees with benefits; one fifth still don’t have any

One benefit that has seen large scale implementation since 2019 is the ability to work from home.


14. okt
Actor Noël Czuczor portrays Alfréd Wetzler in "The Auschwitz Report".

The Allies knew about Auschwitz atrocities, but they bombed the Bratislava refinery instead

A report about the atrocities written by two Slovaks who escaped the camp was ignored for weeks and months.


13. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad