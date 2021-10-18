Trnava football match ends after 15 minutes due to fight between fans

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Police had to intervene during the football match between Slovan Bratislava and Spartak Trnava. (Source: SITA)

Font size: A - | A +

The football match held on Sunday, October 17, between the Trnava and Bratislava football teams, who were fighting for first place in the national league, had to be ended prematurely.

It stopped after 15 minutes, following a fight between the fans of both teams right on the field. The incident is unprecedented in the history of Slovak football, the SITA newswire reported.

The fight was preceded by mutual provocations and firecrackers thrown in the stands of the Trnava-based stadium.

The chief referee, Filip Glova, first interrupted the match and called the players of both Spartak Trnava and Slovan Bratislava to the changing rooms. He went out after about 45 minutes and ended the match definitively, SITA reported.

Police arrived on the scene

Both the police and paramedics were called to the scene as some people were injured.

Eventually, police officers in heavy armour had to intervene against fans both on the field and in the stands.

Further steps will now be taken by the Presidium of the Union of League Clubs (ÚKL). The Trnava-based football club could lose by default since the organisers from Trnava failed to prevent the fans from entering the field, SITA wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FKRPZTT%2Fvideos%2F365264668731359%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0

The ÚKL condemned the behaviour of fans.

“It should have been the celebration of football and the return of fans after the hard Covid period,” it wrote in a statement, as quoted by SITA. “Unfortunately, now no one will be talking about the performance of football players on the field.”

Football clubs respond

The management of the Slovak Bratislava team defended its fans, claiming the skirmish was started by a group of Trnava fans. They were also critical of the organisers.

The management of Spartak Trnava has condemned the behaviour of its fans and insists on punishing the culprits. They are convinced the fault was in both camps and are ready to cooperate during the investigation. At the same time, they call for a replacement date so that the match can be properly played, the TASR newswire reported.

18. Oct 2021 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff