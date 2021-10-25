Writer of history: Dobrá voda

Discover the ancient castle ruins breathing with history.

Ralph Fiennes is Mr. Brown, a freaky archaeologist.

A tough, self-reliant man of few words and an outdoor tan, who does a fair bit of pipe-filling, pipe-smoking, and pipe-biting.

When Ms. Pretty invites him to discover the secrets hidden under the bizarre hills on her property, he says “yes” and starts to dig.

Quietly, alone.

His passion is shrouded in his pipe smoke. And so, ever so slowly, he detects the lost fame buried under the ground.

Fame, which was obscured by wind, dust, and rain.

When you decide to hike in the Small Carpathians, you can become a part-time archaeologist as well. You will be an explorer of pieces of history located on the steep hills and in the deep forests.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/TP0wTQFehCY

To the ancient castle ruins

You can start in the village of Dobrá Voda, where the writer and philosopher, Ján Hollý, a codifier of the first Slovak language, lived.

The red-marked hiking path, through two cemeteries, will lead you to the front of ancient castle ruins. You will pass a modern cemetery with lit candles and flowers.

And an old, abandoned Jewish one.

The path to the castle will continue through the forest. With every single step, you will look around, waiting for Robin Hood, Wilhelm Tell, Juraj Jánošík, or even Batman swinging down from the tree.

Until you reach the old walls.

And there, in this magical place, you will read the fragments of history, written in the stones. And in the sand.

Delve into the history

You will read about a strong man, Matthew Csák of Trentschen, the ruler of the Váh and Tatras.

And about the Turks who failed to destroy the castle.

About Rákóczi's War of Independence.

You will also read about the tragic moments when, after being struck by lightning, the castle burned down in 1762.

The Dobrá Voda castle is extraordinary.

It does not stand proudly on a steep rock.

It does not gaze from a height.

This castle is hidden in the silence of the trees and harkens to the rustle of their leaves.

It was built in the 13th century and besides Matthew Csák of Trentschen, it was owned by King Sigismund, and Stibor of Stiboricz of Ostoja, an aristocrat of Polish origin in the Kingdom of Hungary, the king's close friend.

A wandering soul

Many water sources surrounded the Dobrá Voda castle and gave it its name (dobrá voda means “good water”). The historical names were also Dobravada, Ioku, or Gutenstein.

According to legend, a brutal castle lord was imprisoned here. And he died here. His soul did not find peace, so at nights he, as a mysterious knight, walked in the darkness through the castle with a flaming sword.

Indiana Jones was a cult hero. He forcefully discovered secrets covered by the veil of history.

And brazenly.

As Laura Croft did.

History has always aroused our curiosity.

And interest.

Eagerness for knowledge and discovering the truth.

Most of it is obscured by the layers of time.

Anybody can make history. Only a great man can write it, Oscar Wilde once said.

Let's have a try. Let's write our own history.

