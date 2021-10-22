Slovak e-mobility specialist expands its e-van portfolio

Voltia is partnering with Stellantis to expand its e-vans and adapt them for urban delivery.

One of the new models added to the Voltia e-van fleet. (Source: Courtesy of Voltia)

The Bratislava-based company Voltia has partnered with Stellantis to extend its e-van portfolio. On Wednesday, October 22, it announced the launch of five new XL models of e-vans with a volume of 11 m3 on the carmaker's platform. These are Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall and Toyota vehicles. They will be produced in Slovakia (Nitra and Trnava), and later in the UK, France and Germany. The new models will complement previously produced models with a volume of 6, 8 and 10 m3.

Voltia is expanding its portfolio for several reasons. The first is that the average courier driver, who delivers 150-200 parcels per day, needs a vehicle with ideally 8 to 12 m3 cargo volume. Second, Nissan is gradually reducing the production of its eNV200, which Voltia has expanded and optimised for urban last-mile delivery. Third, the co-developed vehicle by Peugeot (e-Expert), Citroën (ë-Jumpy), Opel (Vivaro-e) and Vauxhaull (Vivaro-e) became the International Van of the Year 2021. Fourth, Stellantis and Toyota’s share of the light commercial vehicle market is almost 50 percent and still growing, while Nissan's market share is 40 times lower.

“We think the Stellantis eK0 platform has huge potential,” said Juraj Ulehla, Voltia’s CEO, as cited in the press release. “In addition, it is excellent for delivering goods in cities. We are thus responding to the increased requirements of companies in the post-pandemic period, providing easy movement in the van even for a standing person. Moreover, the van's price is below €3,500 per m3. The total monthly operating costs are thus the same or even lower than for diesel.”

The range of the version with a 50 kWh battery is 200 km, for 75 kWh up to 280 km. Voltia says the van's payload capacity is 800 to 1,000 kg.

“We plan to produce the mentioned Stellantis models in new premises in Nitra, which are undergoing a demanding reconstruction,” said Ulehla. “The production will be intended for the whole of Europe, in contrast to Trnava, which supplies only Central and Eastern Europe with its vehicles.”

If necessary, Voltia is ready to expand its capacities next year with foreign partners in the UK, France, and Germany.

Matúš Paľa, CEO of the Swiss company Emil Frey in Slovakia, which recently started representing the Stellantis group's brands, added that as the representative of the group brand importer, he fully supports this project and believes that it can benefit both parties and ultimately help electrify Europe.

“The Slovak automotive sector has an excellent opportunity once again to show itself to the world,” said Paľa.

Today, Voltia has clients in 17 European countries. In addition to conversions, it also provides its customers with advice on how to switch to the electric fleet and how to create a functional ecosystem.

